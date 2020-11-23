Samantha Akkineni shares a shirtless photo of Naga Chaitanya while wishing him on birthday; See post

In the photo, shared by Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya can be seen taking a walk by the pool in Maldives.

Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his birthday today and the internet is filled with birthday wishes as fans are sharing their heartfelt birthday notes. His wife and South star Samantha Akkineni revealed on Instagram that they both are on a vacation to Maldives to celebrate his birthday. Now, while wishing him a happy birthday, Samantha shared a shirtless photo of the actor, where he can be seen talking a walk by the pool. It goes without saying that the couple has always played their PDA game well and this post is yet another feather to their hat of PDA.

Credits :Instagram

