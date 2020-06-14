Samantha Akkineni shares a Sunday 'Good morning' selfie & enjoys her chia seed pudding in the breakfast

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a couple of selfies and wished her fans a good morning along with a glimpse of her breakfast. Check it out.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who has joined the cooking club amid lockdown. A lot of celebrities are cooking much amid lockdown and Sam is the latest who has joined the cooking club. The stunner is cooking a lot these days and has been sharing the glimpses of her culinary skills on Instagram. Sam has always shown us her love for travelling through her holiday photos. Now, the Majili actress has explored a new talent and she is enjoying it. Samantha Akkineni is not only cooking but is also enjoying those yummy meals cooked by herself. She recently shared a couple of selfies and wished her fans a good morning along with a glimpse of her breakfast.

One can see in the photos, Sam enjoying her yummy and healthy-looking chia seed pudding in the breakfast. Dressed in her blue nightdress, Sam looks fresh as a daisy in her early morning picture. As we all know, the Oh Baby actress is known for her flawless complexion and dewy glow and she flaunts the same in her morning selfie. Isn't she looking stunning as always? Sam and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the Tollywood film industry. While Samantha is super active on social media, Chay is a private person and avoids being under media glares.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's latest photos below:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Rashmika Mandanna: 6 South stars who broke all ‘rules’ for suits and went unconventional

On the work front, Sam will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Sam was last seen in Trisha Krishnan's 96' remake titled, Jaanu, which performed average at the box office. Fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×