Samantha Akkineni shares a video from her rigorous workout session and flaunts her toned arms

Samantha Akkineni shared a video of her weightlifting in the gym and is setting major goals. She is a complete fitness freak and shows her arm strength with this new video.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has been sharing a lot of videos and photos of herself enjoying gardening, cooking and making most of the lockdown period. From taking care of her skin to working out in the gym at home, Samantha Akkineni is an inspiration for many. The stunner recently shared a video of her enjoying workout at home and her dedication towards it is sure to leave you stunned. As we all know, Sam is a fitness enthusiast and she makes sure to dedicate a little time of her day to workout. The Oh Baby actress shared a video of her weightlifting in the gym and is setting major goals. She is a complete fitness freak and shows her arm strength with this new video.

One can see in the video, Samantha Akkineni clearly puts her heart and soul while working out in the gym. The stunner usually does a lot of cardio exercises and lifts weights. Look at those toned arms that will make you want to hit the gym right away. Besides making a point to hit the gym even during the lockdown, Samantha is also enjoying yoga these days. The actress along with Naga Chaitanya squeezes in Yoga whenever she can and proves flexibility comes easily to her. Check out her latest workout video below.

Meanwhile, Sam has explored her talent in gardening as well. She is growing a lot of veggies at home amid pandemic.

The Majili actress recently shared a video of herself revealing about why she started gardening. "I’m sure many of you remember the time when the lockdown was announced and I know many of you like me and Chay rushed to the supermarket to stock up on groceries and made a list of how long these groceries would last, completely uncertain of what we would do when we run out of them. It was a scary time for all of us and it boiled down to food and the health of your loved ones and yourself," Says Samantha in the video.

Credits :Instagram

