Samantha Akkineni shares what her mother in law Amala Akkineni is like to her

Taking to the micro blogging website Twitter, Samantha Akkineni opened up on how her mother in law Amala Akkineni is like to her.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. Whenever they make public appearances as a family, it takes over the internet. A couple of months back, Amala Akkineni opened up that his daughter in law does not know to cook and it made headlines greatly. People shared the news across all social platforms. Now, once such incident has occurred. When a fan asked Samantha what her mother in law was like, she replied to the tweet with a super sweet message.

She stated that her mother in law was a like friend and a guide to her. This is now making the rounds on social media, with people commenting on how it is setting a goal for mother in laws and daughter in laws. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the official Telugu remake of megahit Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film was directed by C Prem Kumar and produced by Dil Raju.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's tweet below:

Friend and guide https://t.co/aS6R3TtdmV — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

She will be next seen as the female lead with actor Prasanna in Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also reportedly have Prashanth in a key role. For the unversed, Ashwin Saravanan is known for his movies Game Over and Maaya. Samantha confirmed her role in the film on Twitter while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies.

Samantha has also been roped in to play one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also have Nayanthara as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the film.

