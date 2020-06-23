Samantha Akkineni showers love on Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj's royal pre wedding look

Samantha Akkineni could not stop herself from commenting on the beautiful picture of Rana Daggubati's fiance, Miheeka Bajaj.

After their Roka ceremony last month, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are set to tie the knot soon. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started. Miheeka Bajaj recently took to Instagram and shared a royal look of herself from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies. The bride-to-be wrote, "The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special!." One can see in the photos, Miheeka looks stunning in mint green lehenga accessorised with heavy jewellery. Even Samantha Akkineni could not stop herself from commenting on the beautiful picture.

Samantha commented, ‘Beauty’ along with a love symbol. Venkatesh’s elder daughter Aashritha Daggubati also sent all the love and praise to Miheeka as she wrote, "You look gorgeous my miks." In one of the photos, Miheeka is also seen wearing the designer face mask, which is not only the new trend but also mandatory due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, during his LIVE Instagram interaction with Lakshmi Manchu, Rana Daggubati opened up on his wedding plans. Asked if he would be doing a grand wedding, the Baahubali star said, "Depends on the world's situation. I found the strangest time to get married."

Revealing about how he proposed her, Rana said, "She knew where I'm getting at when I called her and then she met me in person, that's it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen in his upcoming trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well.

He also has action thriller Virata Parvam directed by Venu Udugula. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

