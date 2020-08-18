Samantha Akkineni shows off her new ear piercings and gives major fashion inspiration; Take a look

Time and again, Samantha Akkineni has proved she is a big-time trendsetter when it comes to fashion as she shares a new look of herself. Check it out.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is known to put her best fashion foot forward, be it at the promotional events or at the airport. She is known for making style statements with her unconventional looks. Time and again, Samantha Akkineni has proved she is a big time trendsetter when it comes to fashion. The Majili actress took to social media and shared a stunning no makeup photo of her as she flaunted her new ear piercings. Sam has become a major fashion inspiration for her fans and admirers and it is quite evident through her photos and comments on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of her clicked in her car post ear piercings, Samantha wrote on Instagram, "New piercings." Isn't she looking stunning as ever? More than anything, it is slaying it like a boss! Samantha Akkineni surely knows how to set social media on fire with her sizzling looks. Amid lockdown, Sam has been treating her fans with amazing photos and videos of herself. Recently, the Oh Baby actress shared a picture of herself wearing handloom saree and also spoke about its importance.

She wrote, "Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage."

Meanwhile, as soon as Samantha Akkineni shared this new look of her, fans gave it a big thumbs up and are showering with lovely comments on photos.

On the work front, Sam will kickstart shooting for her next titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

