Samantha Akkineni shows off her strength as she nails the barbell squat in this throwback workout photo

Samantha Akkineni's throwback picture is proof that she is a total boss lady when it comes to working out.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the South film industry. Apart from top notch acting skills, Samantha is popularly known among audiences as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, fitness freak and social media influencer. Beginning her career as Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave, to the latest Raji in The Family Man Season 2, one can witness her massive transformation. Samantha Akkineni always voices out her opinion about a healthy lifestyle and her Instagram feed is the proof.

Samantha Akkineni often preaches about yoga, exercise, healthy food, farming and others by sharing photos and videos on social media. We have one such photo of Samantha, where she is in all beast mode. The Jaanu actress can be seen pulling off a barbell back squat to perfection in the picture. Clad in a white gym tank top and blue tight pants, Samantha is giving out pure fitness goals. Well, this is not the first time, Samantha often shares videos and pictures of lifting heavyweights by setting the right fitness inspiration to her fans.

Back then, this outstanding photo of Samantha went viral on social media platforms. Netizens were just in awe of her workout videos and photos. So, we thought why not present you some Monday motivation ahead of the day itself. Take a look at the picture here:

Also Read: Fashion Face Off: When Samantha Akkineni and Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in personalised organza saree On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently basking in the success of the recently released popular web series, The Family Man 2 series. The second season featured Samantha in the role of Raji and received very good reviews for her role. Apart from the series, Samantha is working on Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, a mythology drama, which also features Dev Mohan. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha,l directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

