Samantha Akkineni shows how to sport all types of wardrobe essential coats and jackets; See Photos

From full length coats to short cotton shrugs, Samantha Akkineni has it all. The fashion icon’s Instagram feed is filled with wardrobe essential attires and elaborate designer outfits. Be it a casual summer outing or a formal meeting or a fun filled party, one can take fashion cues from Samantha Akkineni on any given day. Samantha Akkineni is one of South's top actresses in the present day. With more than 10 million followers on Instagram, Samantha has been sharing her fashion choices to people from across the country.

In case you are in a need to style up your wardrobe to make the basic coverage on all the types of coats and jackets, we have rounded them all up for you with the help of Samantha Akkineni’s style guide. It’s true that coats and jackets look mundane sometimes but how you style these coats is the game changer. Scroll on to see how Samantha has donned the coats and jackets.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Tollywood film Jaanu, in which she shared the screen space with Sharwanand. Jaanu is the official Telugu remake of mega hit Tamil film 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles. Samantha will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which has not been titled yet. Thupparivaalan star Prasanna revealed during an interview that he will also be playing a key role in the film.

But for her next film with Ashwin Saravanan, Samantha Akkineni had mentioned on Twitter that it will be more than a women-centric one. Samantha also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. Starring Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, the film has Nayanthara too as a female lead.

Credits :Instagram

