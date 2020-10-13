Samantha Akkineni shows us how to sport the wet hairdo with a classic white shirt, making for an EDGY look

Samantha Akkineni loves experimenting and this time again, she leaves us stunned with another unconventional look.

Samantha Akkineni has been treating us with her gorgeous photos through Instagram. The stunner has been setting major fashion goals with her super-stylish looks that we can't get enough of. The Majili actress recently shared her latest look on social media in a wet hairdo and is taking style quotient a notch up. Sam loves experimenting and this time again, she leaves us stunned with another unconventional look. Samantha Akkineni shows us how to sport the wet hairdo with a classic white shirt, thus making for an edgy look. Gorgeous and how! She paired the pretty white top with shorts and completed the look with minimal makeup, dark eyebrows, and bright lip colour.

From sharing fitness videos to setting major fashion goals, Samantha Akkineni's Instagram account is the go-to for all the motivation. Recently, she shared a video of her weight lifting like a pro along with her BFF and designer Shilpa Reddy. Sharing it on IG, Sam wrote, "When life gives you Monday .. Dip it in glitter and sparkle all day." Check out her latest posts below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Sam has been ruling the Tamil and Telugu industry with back to back hits like Super Deluxe, Oh Baby, Majili and Jaanu. She is all set to make her Hindi web-series debut with The Family Man Season 2.

The stunner will also kickstart shooting of her next Tamil-Telugu film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. To be directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The rom-com is said to be a romantic musical.

