Samantha Akkineni shows us an UNUSUAL way of layering outfits with her latest airport look: Yay or Nay?

For her airport look, Samantha Akkineni opted for kurta set that featured a spaghetti strap crop top over it.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, who is known for her unconventional fashion choices, was spotted at Hyderabad airport in another stylish look. The stunner was spotted today at the airport and her outfit has grabbed all the attention. Sam opted for kurta and pant set that featured a spaghetti strap crop top over it. The Majili actress loves going unusual way and this time again, she has treated us with a stunning and stylish look.

Samantha Akkineni completed her look with basic makeup, open hair and carried her expensive LV tote bag. What do you think of this look? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is busy with the promotions of The Family Man season 2. The actress is making her Hindi web debut with the show starring Manoj Bajpayee in the male lead. The teaser of the show was released recently and it received an immense response. The Raj and DK created spy thriller is releasing on February 12.

Check out her latest photos below:

On the movies front, Samantha Akkineni has commenced shooting of her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi in lead roles and is being directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal shares natural skin and hair ingredients that she swears by and work wonders for her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×