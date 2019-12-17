Samantha Akkineni, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu express their opinions on Jamia Protest

South celebrities like Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Samantha Akkineni, Tapsee Pannu, Amala Paul among others expressed their opinion on Jamia Protest.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which was passed in India a few days back, has taken social media by storm with everyone expressing their opinions on the same. Following the same, the students protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. According to reports, the Delhi Police unlawfully entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday in order to stop the protest. Reportedly, the students were beaten up in the process and it led to a heated up situation at the university and in the country.

While the entire country is talking about the same, many Bollywood and South celebrities took to social media and reacted on the Jamia protest. Some South celebrities like Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Samantha Akkineni, Tapsee Pannu, Amala Paul among others expressed their opinion on the same. Condemning the police violence, actor Parvathy Tiruvothu shared a video on twitter and called it "terrorism."

Actor Siddharth, who has always expressed his voice-over every situation happening in the country tweeted, "Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest." Amala Paul also took to Instagram stories and ranted against the police's violence on students.

These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana.

Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 16, 2019

Also Read: Jamia Protest Celebs Reactions: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey & others express their opinion

Taapsee wrote on twitter, "Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences. Irreversible damage, and I’m not talking about just the life n property."

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences.

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

Credits :Twitter

Read More