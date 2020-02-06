Samantha Akkineni is a sight to behold and a vision of versatility in contemporary saree for Jaanu promotions

She is one of the actresses who loves experimenting with her style and of late for the promotions of her upcoming film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni is making noteworthy saree moments.

The bonafide fashionista of the Tollywood film industry, Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress us with her style statements. Be it during the promotions of her films to making classy red carpet appearances, Sam has proved that she is a vision of versatility. She is one of the actresses who loves experimenting with her style and of late for the promotions of her upcoming film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni is making some noteworthy saree moments. For the last round of the film's promotions, Samantha picked Anavila designer saree and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Samantha Akkineni is a sight to behold and a vision of versatility in a contemporary saree for Jaanu promotions and we just can't get over it. The stunner carried the saree in the classiest way with embroidered blouse. She finished out her look with heavy eye-makeup, bindi and bright lips. For hair, Samantha decided to go with a messy hairdo in a braid. Styled by Preetham Julkar, the overall look of the actress is just winning our hearts. Check out her latest looks and let us know your views on the same in the comment section below.



View this post on Instagram Jaanu in theatres tomorrow Styled @jukalker.. In @anavila_m @laramorakhia M&H @sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath @eshaangirri A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:40pm PST

Talking about Jaanu, the film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. The original starred Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the film is all set to release tomorrow, February 06, 2020.

