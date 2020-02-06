Samantha Akkineni is a sight to behold and a vision of versatility in contemporary saree for Jaanu promotions
The bonafide fashionista of the Tollywood film industry, Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress us with her style statements. Be it during the promotions of her films to making classy red carpet appearances, Sam has proved that she is a vision of versatility. She is one of the actresses who loves experimenting with her style and of late for the promotions of her upcoming film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni is making some noteworthy saree moments. For the last round of the film's promotions, Samantha picked Anavila designer saree and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Talking about Jaanu, the film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. The original starred Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the film is all set to release tomorrow, February 06, 2020.

