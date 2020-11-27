Samantha Akkineni is a sight to behold as she enjoys the cool breeze of Maldives; See PHOTO

Taking to her Instagram space, Samantha Akkineni shared yet another photo from her Maldives vacation.

South star Samantha Akkineni has been sharing photos from her vacation in Maldives. Though she shared photos with her husband Naga Chaitanya in the starting days of her vacation, she revealed a couple of days back that she is now spending the vacation alone. Now, she has shared yet another photo, where she is seen enjoying the cool breeze of Maldives. She was seen walking on the beach house, while enjoying the sunshine.

On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, Samantha Akkineni shared a shirtless photo of him where he was seen in Maldives. On the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty so far. While one is a multilingual film directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the other one is a Kollywood film directed by Vignesh Shivan. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the Vignesh Shivan directorial has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. More updates about the film are expected to be made soon.

The other film directed by Ashwin Saravanan has Prasanna in a key role. It is reported that the film will also star Prashanth in a lead role. However, no updates about the other cast members are made yet. The director is known for his films including Maya and Game Over with Nayanthara and in the lead roles. Some reports suggest that the actress is looking forward to acting in more Kollywood films in the future.

