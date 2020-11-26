Samantha Akkineni sizzles in a white bikini and flaunts her toned body as she chills in Maldives; See Photo

Naga Chaitanya clicked a hot picture of wife Samantha Akkineni in a white bikini as they enjoyed the blue waters of Maldives. Check it out.

Samantha Akkineni, as we all know loves travelling and the stunner is holidaying after months in Maldives with husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple is having the best time of their life and is treating us with beautiful photos of their holiday destination. Sam is chilling in the blue waters of Maldives and her latest picture in bikini suit is too hot to handle. Samantha Akkineni shared a sizzling picture of herself in a white bikini and flaunted her toned body. The picture has been clicked by Naga Chaitanya.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while." From enjoying snorkelling to going on cycling with her husband, the Oh Baby actress is having a gala time in Maldives. Check out Samantha Akkineni's latest photos that will give you major wanderlust.

Credits :Instagram

