Samantha Akkineni slays no makeup look in this stunning photo; Check it out

Jaanu actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo, in which she was seen in a no makeup look.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and posted a photo, in which she was seen with no makeup. Flaunting her flawless skin and her shiny hair, the Jaanu actor looked nothing less than a princess. In the photo, one can notice her beaming smile as she posed for a selfie. The actor once again made all of her fans light headed with her million-dollar smile and bright eyes. Check the photo here:

On the work front, she was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil movie 96, which hit the big screens last month. She has been roped in to play the female lead in actor Prasanna starrer Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also reportedly have Prashanth in a key role. Ashwin Saravanan rose to fame after his movies Game Over and Maaya. Taking to Twitter, Samantha confirmed her role in the film while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies.

It is also being reported that Samantha has been roped in to play a female lead in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film will mark the second collaboration of Jr NTR and the director. Though hearsay has that that the film will have two female leads – Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding the other cast members.

Credits :Instagram

Read More