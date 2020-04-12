Is Samantha Akkineni on social media detox during quarantine? Actress' digital MIA has us worried

Celebrities have been sharing their workout videos and are trying their hand at cooking during the quarantine period. Surprisingly, South actress Samantha Akkineni, who keeps her fans updated about her routine is missing in action.

The lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak has made everyone super active on social media. People are taking a lot of food, workout challenges on social media in order to kill time at home. Well, we are living in an age when all of us are super addicted to social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. And being away from it during the quarantine period is tough. Celebrities have been sharing their workout videos and are trying their hand at cooking. Surprisingly, South actress Samantha Akkineni, who keeps her fans updated about her routine is missing in action. The stunner didn't even wish her brother-in-law and actor Akhil Akkineni on his birthday.

Not just Samantha, even Naga Chaitanya didn't wish Akhil on his birthday, which has left us all wondering if all's well between the Akkineni's. However, Samantha Akkineni is a strong-headed person and makes sure to keep things positive. Looks like Samantha Akkineni is on social media detox during quarantine but her digital MIA has us worried. Is she keeping herself away from negativity? What do you think is the reason behind her MIA from social media? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Samantha, two weeks back shared a glimpse of her preparing lunch for hubby Naga Chaitanya. She shared a video of her prepping for the lunch and also a glimpse of her enjoying wine with Chaitanya.

Take a look at the picture below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

She is all set for her Hindi debut with Manoj Bajpayee 's Family Man Season 2. This also marks her digital debut.

