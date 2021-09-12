Samantha Akkineni spends a relaxing Sunday watching a movie with her new pet Saasha; SEE PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni is an avid animal lover and keeps treating us with adorable photos and videos of her pet Hash Akkineni on Instagram. The stunner has now got a new furry sibling for Hash and has named her Saasha. Sam is pampering her new pet in every way. The Majili actress shared a photo of Saasha sleeping on her lap while she is enjoying her Sunday watching a movie.

Sharing the photo on her IG story, Sam wrote, "Sigh...the little time she is going to fit on my lappy." Isn't it soo adorable? Earlier, introducing her new pup to the world, Samantha shared how she can’t even drink her coffee in peace as she is running behind her pets all day at home.

She wrote, "Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now..only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house..and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty. (sic)"

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's latest post below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has taken a short break from work. She recently wrapped up shooting of her two big upcoming films- Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The Oh Baby actress has not taken a single break in the last 11 years of her career and after back to back shoot, Sam has taken time to pamper herself and relax before jumping on to her next project.