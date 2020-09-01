Samantha Akkineni spills the beans about The Family Man 2 as she completes dubbing for it

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a video of herself looking ecstatic as she revealed about The Family Man season 2.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is set to make her Hindi debut with web-series, The Family Man second season. The story revolves around an anti-terror squad officer, played by Manoj Bajpayee. The Oh Baby actress is super excited and can't keep calm about it as she recently completed dubbing for it. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a video of herself looking super happy as she reveals, "This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kicka**!"

Earlier revealing about her role, Sam said, "The role I play in the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans." The Family Man also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Earlier when she was in Mumbai for an event, Samantha said, "I enjoyed being a part of it."

She further added, "I'm sorry, I know Hindi but won't talk as I'm very South Indian, I'll have an accent...but I understand very well...I can't wait for the new set of audience to see my work."

Meanwhile, Samantha will soon be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara in their upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and has been written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

