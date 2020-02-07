Samantha Akkineni spills the beans on her role in The Family Man 2; Read Details
Actor Samantha Akkineni, whose role in Jaanu is being widely appreciated, has performed power packed action sequences in her digital venture, Family Man 2, suggest media reports. It is to be noted that this will be the first time that the actor will be performing in stunt sequences. Talking during an interview for the promotion of Jaanu, the actor had also revealed that she has been practicing well in order to make her role more impactful. She will be seen in a negative shade in the series.
Enjoy soulful track #kommaveedi from #Sharwanand and @SamanthaPrabhu2’s #Jaanu!
Sung by @Chinmayi
& @Govind_Vasantha
Lyrics by @ShreeLyricist
@SVC_Official @premkumar1710
@govind_vasantha #JMahendiran @CinemaInMyGenes pic.twitter.com/vkfsHSffc1
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Jaanu hit the big screens today. The film was directed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too. Dil Raju has bankrolled the film while Govind Vasantha scored music and the editing was done by Praveen KL. Apart from Samantha and Shrawanand, the film also has Gouri G Kishan, who also appeared in the movie’s Tamil version, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu in key roles. While Samantha has been making headline with her jaw dropping performance in almost all the movies that she acts, she said in a recent interview that she will retire after 2-3 years.
Add new comment