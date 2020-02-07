Samantha Akkineni spills the beans on her role in The Family Man 2; Read Details

Samantha stated in an interview that she has been practicing for her role in Family Man 2, in which she will be performing stunt sequences.

Actor Samantha Akkineni, whose role in Jaanu is being widely appreciated, has performed power packed action sequences in her digital venture, Family Man 2, suggest media reports. It is to be noted that this will be the first time that the actor will be performing in stunt sequences. Talking during an interview for the promotion of Jaanu, the actor had also revealed that she has been practicing well in order to make her role more impactful. She will be seen in a negative shade in the series.

Shooting of the series started in November 2019 and the makers have not yet revealed the film’s official release date. In the film Super Deluxe, Samantha played a dark and twisted role and her performance was highly appreciated. She was also seen in the Telugu megahit film Oh! Baby, which was successful at the box office. Some reports suggest that the actor she was offered a role in the Hindi remake of U-Turn, which she rejected.

Enjoy soulful track #kommaveedi from #Sharwanand and @SamanthaPrabhu2’s #Jaanu! https://t.co/d0NM3lWwoA Sung by @Chinmayi

& @Govind_Vasantha Lyrics by @ShreeLyricist

@SVC_Official @premkumar1710

@govind_vasantha #JMahendiran @CinemaInMyGenes pic.twitter.com/vkfsHSffc1 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Jaanu hit the big screens today. The film was directed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too. Dil Raju has bankrolled the film while Govind Vasantha scored music and the editing was done by Praveen KL. Apart from Samantha and Shrawanand, the film also has Gouri G Kishan, who also appeared in the movie’s Tamil version, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu in key roles. While Samantha has been making headline with her jaw dropping performance in almost all the movies that she acts, she said in a recent interview that she will retire after 2-3 years.

