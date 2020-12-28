Samantha Akkineni sports knotted crop tee and adds trendy vibe with shimmer skirt as she gears up for 2021

Samantha Akkineni turned a simple black tank top into a knotted t-shirt and it is the hack we all need to learn to step out in style.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has treated us yet again with another stunning look as she gets ready for 2021. Sam shared a picture of herself sporting a knotted black crop tee that she paired with a shimmer skirt. Knotted tees have been all the rage lately but the actress shows us how to amp up the look in the most stylish way. Samantha Akkineni turned a simple black tank top into a knotted tee and is the hack we all need to learn to step out in style without taking too much effort. The look has been styled by Preetham Jukalker.

The Oh Baby actress completed her look with volumed soft open curls and minimal makeup. She added a magical touch to her whole look with a stunning pose and expressions. Samantha Akkineni sure knows how to grab eyeballs and of late, she has been treating us with some mesmerising looks. From sporting pencil fit skirt to slit-cut slip dress and animal print crop top, Sam is taking her fashion game a notch up with each passing day. Check out her latest look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Sharing her latest look on IG, Sam wrote, "I want to see what happens if I don’t give up."

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's Christmas look in colourful tulle skirt and top is worth a whopping Rs 3.5 Lakh

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni recently celebrated Christmas with her parents, husband Naga Chaitanya and in-laws. The stunner shared a fam-jam picture featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Amala and other family members. Check out the picture below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×