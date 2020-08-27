0
Samantha Akkineni sports a Sandy Liang bodysuit in this throwback picture and it's worth Rs 10k

Samantha Akkineni is one of the best style icons in the South Indian film industry and never fails to disappoint us. But do you know Samantha's even a regular day top is also super expensive?
22158 reads Mumbai
South beauty Samantha Akkineni is known for her style statement and owns some expensive stuff in her wardrobe. The fashionista is one of the best style icons in the South Indian film industry and never fails to disappoint us. But do you know Samantha's even a regular day top is also super expensive? Even at home, Sam wears super costly tops worth Rs 10,000. Yes, you read that right! Over the time, she has purchased many extravagant things and one of it is a sheer butterfly top. Here's a look at her throwback picture from her pet Hash Akkineni's birthday. The stunner was seen wearing a Sandy Liang bodysuit in this throwback picture and it's worth Rs 10,000. 

One can see in the photo, the butterflies flashing across this sheer mesh top that sets a super-sweet '90s style. Samantha Akkineni paired her sheer top with ripped denim and hair tied tight in a ponytail. Sam surely knows how to carry it in style but what do you think about Sam's look? Is the top worth 10k? Would you dare to buy it and wear it? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

With back-to-back stylish looks on social media that we saw, the stunner kept her this look comfy and chic. Check it out below. 

On the work front, the South beauty will be seen next in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors and the makers are looking forward to kickstart soon. 

Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding Rumours: Filmmaker finally OPENS up on their marriage plans 

Credits :Pinkvilla

