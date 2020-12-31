Samantha Akkineni stuns in pink co ord set as she poses with Naga Chaitanya & their best friends on a holiday

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya pose for one stylish photo with their bests friends on a holiday. Take a look!

Tollywood's one of the most adorable couples Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are holidaying together with their best friends in Goa. The couple recently headed to ring in New Year and are clearly, having a gala time together. Sam has shared the first picture from her holiday and she looks stunning in a pink tie-dye co-ord set. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya looks his stylish best. Sharing on IG, Sam wrote, "Best friends till we are old and wrinkly...(PS quote does not apply to the person on the extreme right who is ageing backwards."

A lot of celebs have headed out of the city to ring in new year's. Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and a few others were recently spotted at Hyderabad as they were jetting off to welcome 2021. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are having a great time with their friends. Sam recreated the exact same picture with the same special people from last year's celebrations. Also see with Sam and Chay is their best friend and fashion designer, Shilpa Reddy.

Take a look:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screen space with Kollywood stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the shooting of the film commenced recently in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is looking forward to releasing his much-anticipated film titled, Love story. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

