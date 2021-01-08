Samantha Akkineni stuns in a pleated halter dress and feels like a princess in the latest look; See Photo

Sam sure knows how to grab attention with her style statement and she ups her fashion game once again.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the stylish actresses in the Tollywood film industry. The stunner, who is set to make her Hindi web debut with The Family Man season 2, has treated us with a ravishing picture of herself looking like a princess. One can see, the Oh Baby actress looks ravishing in a yellow and white heat pleated halter dress with smocking details by Zwaan. She accessorised her look with leaf gold ear cuffs and completed it with hair in a ponytail. Sam sure knows how to grab attention with her style statement and she ups her fashion game once again.

Samantha Akkineni leaves no stone unturned when it comes to putting her best fashion foot forward. The Majili actress is super active on social media and often keeps treating us with such gorgeous looks. In fact, she is also a fitness freak and keeps motivating us fans as well with workout videos. Sam loves trying a different form of exercises and of late, she is enjoying animal flow body workout.

Take a look below:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's 'future daughter': Actress shares video of a fierce kid doing karate; Take a look

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has commenced shooting of her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi in lead roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×