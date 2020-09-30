Samantha Akkineni Style File: 5 Simple and affordable outfits of the actress that we can't wait to own

From basic black trouser pants to an oversized white dress, let's take a look at top 5 affordable fashion pieces that you can own.

Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde are known for their comfort style statements. These actresses own some basic yet stylish fashion pieces that are worth your wardrobe as well. Are you planning to update your wardrobe? Well, take a look at Akkineni’s latest looks that are worth investing. From basic black trouser pants to an oversized white dress, let's take a look at top 5 affordable fashion pieces that you can own. You can wear during your meetings with colleagues or while you lounge around the house.

Samantha Akkineni had shared a gorgeous picture of her enjoying the view during her one of the holidays in a golden shimmer top paired with denim shorts. She completed her natural and minimal makeup look with a silk green bandana. A look worth trying! Don't you think?

Take a look at more such looks:

2. For one of the dinner dates with husband Naga Chaitanya, Sam wore a black trouser suit pant worth Rs 2,000 from Zara. She paired it with a simple net crop top and Valentino belt. The top by Alexis is for a whopping Rs 15,000.

3. Samantha Akkineni's puff sleeves green top from Mango is worth Rs 3,590 and the stunner paired it with simple denim. Isn't she looking gorgeous as ever? A pair of heels will make for a perfect romantic date night look. Are you planning to try this look?

4. The Majili actress wore the comfy oversized sleeveless white dress while chilling at home with husband Naga Chaitanya. She paired this easy-breezy look with a pair of ballerinas in navy blue. The dress is worth Rs 2,790 from her favourite brand and is perfect for a relaxing beach holiday.

5. One of our favourite looks of Sam, the stunner wore shimmer pants with full sleeves top and earrings from H&M worth Rs 999. The diamond and pearl earrings are definitely worth it to add that perfect glam touch to the party look.

Credits :Instagram

