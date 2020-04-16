Samantha Akkineni is a sucker for expensive shoes: 5 times she sported lavish footwear that stole the show

As we all know, besides accessories, shoes play a huge component of putting together the ultimate look. So here's a look at Samantha Akkineni's top 5 footwear that are stylish and expensive.

South diva, Samantha Akkineni, who made her debut in Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), has become one of the top actresses working in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. The dazzling beauty is ruling the film industry like a boss with back to back hits. She is currently at the top of her game and there is no looking back. Besides, Samantha is also known for her on-point style statement. The Majili actress has always proved that she can rock any look with ease and confidence. Sam owns some high-end shoes, outfits that are worth in Lakhs.

The actress owns several things that are ridiculously expensive. Be it her Gucci belt to Manolo Blahnik pumps and Valentino belt, the Oh! Baby actress owns some super expensive things in her wardrobe. Many actors are obsessed with their shoes and Samantha is one of them who owns a lot of eye-grabbing lavish footwear that have stole the show in the past. As we all know, besides accessories, shoes play a huge component of putting together the ultimate look. So here's a look at Samantha Akkineni's top 5 pair of footwear that are stylish and expensive.

1. Samantha Akkineni's black heels are by a high-end international brand, Manolo Blahnik. The black heels costs in the range of Rs 98,000 to 1 Lakh. The USP of the black stunning heels is the Swarovski crystal buckle.

2. Samantha Akkineni never misses a chance to flaunt her love for heels. The actress had once posted a picture of expensive designer heels stacked in line along with a tag that read "will work for shoes". One of the heels, which is from high-end J'ADIOR brand is for approx Rs 70,000.

3. Clearly, Manolo Blahnik is Samantha favourite brand, she doesn't own or two but many pairs that are worth in Lakhs. This silver crystal-embellished satin pump is around Rs 1.23 lakh approx. Doesn't she look stunning as always in this orange dress that she paired with this classy heels?

4 Here comes another pair of Manolo Blahnik worth Rs 80,000 approx and we are totally in love with it. The stunner wore this Nadira 90 Velvet Heel in Yellow with a super bright yellow netted dress. The Jaanu actress sported a neutral shade bodysuit and looked sizzling in the outfit.

5. Sam is one of the South Indian actresses who never fails to amaze us with her style statement. The stunner makes sure to step in style. Even her off-duty look is something that keeps us talking about it. Here's Samantha Akkineni shining like a star in this pretty dress paired with Sophia Webster metallic butterfly back heels which cost around Rs 50,000.

6. Samantha is not always a sucker for expensive shoes. Take a look at a few other eye-grabbing shoe collection of the stunner that you might want to steal.

