Samantha Akkineni takes the risky road and leaves little to the imagination in a lacy Jonathan Simkhai dress

Samantha Akkineni took the risky road and left little to the imagination in a lacy Jonathan Simkhai dress. She looked beautiful like never before and more than anything, the stunner carried it off with sheer grace and confidence.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is doing great in her professional and personal space. The actress is celebrating her every winning moment like a boss. Recently, Samantha received Best Actress award for Oh Baby as well as Majili. She graced the awards event in her best stunning look. Sam is known for keeping it simple yet classy but this time, she went on to try something very unconventional and out of her comfort zone. We appreciate her for this! Samantha Akkineni took the risky road and left little to the imagination in a lacy Jonathan Simkhai dress. She looked beautiful like never before and more than anything, the stunner carried it off with sheer grace and confidence.

Going minimal with her makeup, Samantha completed it with half hair in ponytail, bright lips and delicate earrings. She paired her outfit with Manolo Blahnik's embellished dream heels. She looked absolutely stunning! Sharing her happiness on winning back to back awards, Samantha Akkineni penned a note on Instagram. She wrote, "I hope I always get lucky with such amazing films and I hope my directors always push me to be better .. not every day is roses and sunshine .. there are some days when I feel I just don’t have it in me .. I am glad that I have the strength to get over such days.. the strength to believe that tomorrow will be better.. because it really is going to be better . I wish that strength for all of you love you."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 12, 2020 at 5:05am PST

On the professional front, Sam will be seen next in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaanu, the teaser of the film was released recently and it was well-received on social media. The film stars Sharwanand in the male lead. Tamil film 96, featured Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Check out Jaanu teaser below:

Credits :Instagram

Read More