Samantha Akkineni takes a walk down the memory lane; shares a photo from her childhood days

The Majili actress Samantha Akkineni shared a throwback photo from her childhood days on her Instagram account. The fans are delighted to see the adorable photo shared by the Jaanu actress.

The south siren Samantha Akkineni shared a sweet memory from her childhood days. The Majili actress shared a throwback photo from her childhood days on her Instagram account. The gorgeous actress wrote in her Instagram post. "We grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one ... Missing." The fans are delighted to see the adorable photo shared by the Jaanu actress. On the work front the southern beauty Samantha Akkineni featured in the romance saga called Jaanu. This film was helmed by C. Prem Kumar. Jaanu featured south actor Sharwanand in the lead.

The film was a remake of the blockbuster film 96. The south flick 96 had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The film was a mega success at the box office. The fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from the makers of Jaanu. But, the film, Jaanu did not create any magic on the silver screen. News reports further suggest that Samantha Akkineni will star in a web series. The actress is expected to feature in some interesting roles in the future. The filmmakers are hoping to get back to resume the filming and production work on their respective films.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's post

The southern filmmakers had to suspend the work on their films owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. As per the latest news reports some filmmakers have resume the shooting work and are hoping to complete the film soon.

