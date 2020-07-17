  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni taking a nap on Naga Chaitanya’s shoulder in this THROWBACK photo is all things love

This photo was taken when they were en route on a flight. While Naga Chaitanya is seen engrossed in his laptop, Samantha can be seen taking a nap on his shoulder.
The love story of Tollywood’s popular couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni is something that we cannot get enough of. The seamless and powerful couple of the South has never failed to get awestruck every time their photos surface on social media. One cannot help but notice how perfect they are, right from being workout partners to being travel buddies. In this throwback photo, which Samantha had shared on her Instagram handle, she can be seen resting on Naga Chaitanya’s shoulder.

This photo was taken when they were en route on a flight. While Naga Chaitanya is seen engrossed in his laptop, Samantha can be seen taking a nap on his shoulder. Though Naga Chaitanya does not engage in sharing photos online very often, Samantha has been showing us, some glimpses of her private life with these photos. Sharing the photo, Samantha had written on the photo sharing application, “In the end ... nothing else matters”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty. In Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she will be seen along with Lady Superstar Nayanthara, while Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the male lead. She also has Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled film in her kitty, which will have Prasanna in a key role. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammul's Love Story which will have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

