Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Times South stars looked like QUEENS in ruffled sarees

Wedding season has arrived and it is time to wear interesting Indian outfits on special occasions. Saree, as we all know is never going out of trend but instead, it is ruling the fashion world in the most stylish way. Ruffled sarees are in trends since a very long time and are perfect wear for Mehendi or sangeet ceremonies. A lot of South Indian actresses swear by ruffles, be it a blouse or a saree to make a statement. It equally is dramatic and playful. There is no denying that the ruffled saree is definitely a thing and is the right pick for any festive occasion if you are looking for something fuss-free and modern. Today, let's take a look at South Indian actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal to Keerthy Suresh who slayed and flaunted ruffles in a six-yard.

1. Samantha Akkineni:

Samantha Akkineni is known for being experimental when it comes to fashion. She makes sure to follow the right trends. For one of the events, Samantha Akkineni picked a maroon ruffled saree paired with matching embroidered bustier by Shilpa Reddy. She completed her look with a beautiful choker, curly bob hair and dark lips.

2. Kajal Aggarwal:

For an awards show, Kajal Aggarwal graced the red carpet in a stylish black ruffled saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Carry such fusion ruffled saree with a twist is not everyone's cup of tea but Kajal carried it off well. She made sure there is no too much bling and decided to go jewellery free.

3. Nidhhi Agerwal:

Nidhhi Agerwal looks drop-dead gorgeous in this floral ruffled saree that she accessorised with silver jhumkas. The stunner completed her look with bright lips, neutral makeup. The waist belt on saree gave a perfect classy touch!

4. Tamannaah Bhatia:

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia picked new-age ruffled saree that's perfect for a cocktail or sangeet party. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this eye-grabbing Amit Aggarwal creation with metallic details and the beautiful trail. The Sye Raa actress finished out her fusion ruffled saree with wavy hairdo, minimal makeup, bright lips and accessorised with earrings. If you want to become the talking point of a party, this saree look is a perfect pick! We are loving the ways Tam is slaying it like a true queen. Isn't she?

5. Keerthy Suresh:

At one of the promotional events of her film Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh donned pink ruffle saree paired with silver worked blouse by Anushree Reddy. She accessorised it with silver earrings and completed the whole look pinned wavy hair and minimal makeup. She totally owned the saree and carried it effortlessly. Yay or Nay?

