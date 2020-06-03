Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia to Nayanthara: 8 South actresses who rocked the Bohemian fashion

Let’s take a look at eight top stars from the South who have owned the Bohemian fashion like a boss.

Bohemian style is one of the trending fashion which is widely being used in the recent past. It goes without saying that the Bohemian style is more than a fashion trend. It can be said that it’s a culture on its own. It is believed that the style has its origin in the 60s and 70s, but some reports suggest that the style dates back to the 19th century. To this day, a wide range of boho style including clothing and accessories are being chosen by the tops stars.

Our South stars, who are proving to be no less than the Hollywood stars are at the top position when it comes to following the trending fashion. Starting from the pillow challenge which took over the internet recently to taking the unconventional path in fashion, South stars are rocking the show. Let’s take a look at eight top stars from the South who have owned the Bohemian fashion like a boss. Let us know in the comments below which actress’ style do you like the most.

1. Samantha Akkineni

Last seen in Jaanu, which is the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96, Samantha has been setting fashion goals to her followers. While we all know that she has a clear liking for denim, when she incorporated the Bohemian fashion in her favourite denim, it blew our minds. Take a look at how Samantha Akkineni has owned the look right here:

2. Tamannaah Bhatia

One look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram space is enough to know how cool she is when it comes to setting trends. In this photo, she can be seen wearing a pastel-coloured skirt which is paired with a bright red blouse. What added twit to the overall outfit is her oversized neckpiece, which gave a Bohemian flavour to this look. She was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy along with Chiranjeevi.

3. Shruti Haasan

Often, Shruti Haasan has chosen the Bohemian style and it is evident with her Instagram stories. In this photo, she can be seen wearing oxidised accessories with a Rani pink outfit. Though the jhumka and her bangles give an ethnic feel, her rings and the pattern of her outfit give the overall look a Bohemian twist. She will be next seen in Krack along with Ravi Tej, directed by Gopichand Malineni.

4. Hansika Motwani

While it’s next to impossible to even bat an eye while looking at this photo, it has to be accepted that Hansika Motwani is clearly owning the whole Bohemian look. Her Instagram profile has many such photos and it looks like Hansika is a fan of the style. Hansika will be next seen in Maha, which is her 50th film.

5. Trisha Krishnan

Not just for photoshoots, Trisha Krishnan has opted the Bohemian look even for award ceremonies. In this outfit below, Trisha can be seen in an embellished full dress, which has bright floral prints. Though she has opted minimalistic accessories for this look, her outfit has a clear Bohemian theme. Trisha will be next seen alongside Mohanlal in Ram directed by Jeethu Joesph. She also has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty.

7. Nayanthara

South’s lady superstar Nayanthara has often opted clean western outfits for casual outings and south Indian attire for award functions. This photo shows Nayanthara in an oversized oxidized earing, which is clearly a Bohemian style. Nayanthara will be next seen in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman.

8. Kajal Aggarwal

This beautiful and colorful outfit of Kajal Aggarwal is a visual treat to her fans. Her oversized oxidised earring and her sun-kissed frame would make anyone drool over Kajal Aggarwal. She will be next seen Alongside Chiranjeevi in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva.

