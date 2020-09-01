Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia to Pooja Hegde: 5 Times celebs brought on the funk with quirky outfits

Think ensembles featuring quirky prints and abstract patterns, and these pretty ladies have aced it like a boss.

As we all know celebrities are always in the limelight over their fashion choices. However, there are a few actresses who are not afraid of experimenting, so it came as no surprise when actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Advani rocked the quirky outfits in the best stylish way. Think ensembles featuring quirky prints and abstract patterns, and these pretty ladies have aced it like a boss.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni loves prints and is quite experimental with her outfits. For one of the events, Sam opted for a quirky chic outfit by House Of Masaba. It is not something that every actress would dare to wear and slay so confidently. The stunner accessorized her look with gold ear studs and completed her look with bright lips and centre-parted tied-up hair-do. Yay or Nay?

Here's a look at other actresses who brought on the funk with quirky outfits:

2. Pooja Hegde:

For one of the awards shows, Pooja Hegde picked multi-colour sequinned gown by Dona Matoshi. She looked striking and carried it effortlessly. With her hair in a low knot, Pooja completed the look with dark lip colour. Carrying such bright colours and especially yellow on the red carpet is not everyone's cup of tea. Beside Pooja, someone who could slay this gown like a boss is .

3. Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal is known for turning heads with her every quirky yet risky style statements. Here's another one that where she paired up her high-low floral dress with a coat jacket and belt that works perfectly.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia:

For one of the events, the Sye Raa actress picked Anamika Khanna designer piece and she carried this quirky outfit in the best possible way. The saree-pant ensemble was layered with a colourful embroidered cape. She accessorised the look with an eye-grabbing choker and we think it perfectly complemented the boho vibes that the attire exuded.

5. Kiara Advani:

TBH, Kiara is one of the actresses who can carry any quirky look effortlessly without looking it weird. At the airport, Kiara wore a coloured floral print trench by designer Mahima Mahajan with a pair of white sneakers.

Credits :Instagram

