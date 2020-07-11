Samantha Akkineni: These 5 PHOTOS of the Jaanu star prove her eternal love for ethnic wear

Whenever Samantha makes public appearances, she has always made sure to highlight and showcase her eternal love for ethnic wear.

Over the course of her decade long journey as a leading star of the South Indian entertainment industry, Samantha Akkineni has given us some unforgettable mega hits. Whenever she makes public appearances, she has always made sure to highlight and showcase her eternal love for ethnic wear. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that she knows her way around to grab the limelight, and has always taken us by surprise with her unexpected choice of outfits, all the while keeping wardrobe boredom at bay.

All of us are waiting for the pandemic situation to get over so that we all can finally step out and it goes without saying that we all have been browsing through the internet to add a zing in our wardrobe. So if you too have been looking for inspirations to add a sweet twist while taking part in social events post lockdown, take cues from Samantha Akkineni’s ethnic wear collection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen n Jaanu, which was the official Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. She will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled upcoming film. While it has been revealed that Prasanna will be seen playing a key role in the film, other details about the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. Ashwin Saravanan is known for his women-centric films Maaya and Game Over starring Tapsee Pannu and Nayanthara respectively.

Sam will also be seen playing one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s next film. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film also starrs Nayanthara as yet another female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead. Initial reports claimed that Samantha has walked out of the movie. However, some reports emerged stating that she has not walked out. However, no official announcement has been made regarding it. Both the films are Samantha are expected to be rolled out once the lockdown is lifted.

