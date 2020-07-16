Samantha Akkineni: These 5 PHOTOS of the Oh Baby star are proof that she is a fitness freak

Starting from yoga to parkour, Samantha Akkineni has often shared photos and videos of herself performing some intense workout process and gave us major fitness goals.

Well, fans who have followed South star Samantha Akkineni on Instagram will know how much of a fitness freak she is. Starting from yoga to parkour, Samantha has often shared photos and videos of herself performing some intense workout process. It would all make one wonder if 24 hours is even enough for the Oh Baby star to excel in these many fitness routines. With these posts, she has not only kept herself fit to the max, but she has also set goals to millions of people.

Off late, she has been sharing her workout routine along with her partner and the love of her life Naga Chaitanya. These photos took the internet by storm as the couple was seen engaging in some jaw-dropping yoga postures. Especially during these tough times, her photos will give one some kick-ass inspiration. Today, we are taking a look at Samantha’s photos, which prove that she is a fitness freak and that’s how she manages to be on the top of her game.

1. When she took over the internet with this complex balancing yoga posture along with Naga Chaitanya

2. Her upside-down aerial yoga that made us all awestruck

3. This headstand that she pulled off like a walk on the cake

4. When she flaunted her toned body in this heavyweight workout photo

5. When she knocked herself off after an intense kickboxing session

On the work front, Samantha has two biggies in her kitty. Ashwin Saravanan, who shot to fame after his female-centric films Maya and Game Over, announced that his next film will have Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady. The yet to be titled film has Prasanna in a key role. She will also be seen playing a lead role in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, and Nayanthara will be seen in a lead role.

