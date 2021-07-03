Samantha Akkineni is too hot to handle in backless ruffle top and velvet pants; Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni raises the temperature with her latest photo, where she can be seen posing in a white backless top and purple velvet pants.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in South Indian cinema. Starting her career as a model, she rose to stardom with sheer determination and acting prowess. Despite 11 years of her journey in the industry, Samantha remains to be one of the actresses who enjoys a wide fan following on social media. Samantha who is an avid social media user never misses a chance to enlighten people, share jaw-dropping photos and bring the positive energies out of one. Also, the actress is thoroughly followed by her fans for her unique fashion sense, which also made her open a fashion brand of her name, Saaki and it is running successfully.

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo in white backless top and velvet pants. Her subtle makeup is adding oomph to the entire look and once again, Samantha has proved that she surely is the biggest fashionista of Tollywood. The actress has given out major fashion goals with this outfit. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Think about all the things you’ve gone through in life that seemed impossible to overcome, yet here you are .. A Survivor"

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently basking in the success of the action drama The Family Man 2 series, where she played the role of Raji and impressed everyone with her performance. For her next, Samantha is currently busy shooting for a romantic fantasy entertainer Shaakuntalam, where she plays the lead role Shakuntala, while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan plays the role of Dushyant under Gunasekhar’s direction. She also has a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the direction of Vignesh Shivan.

