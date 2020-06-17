Samantha Akkineni treats fans with an adorable image of her pet

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has yet again shared an adorable image of her pet Hash, calling it "chronicles of being cute".

Samantha took to Instagram Stories, where she shared an image of her French bulldog sitting in her wardrobe.

She captioned: "I'm just here to remind you that I love you mommy. #chroniclesofbeingcute."

The actress, who is married to southern star Naga Chaitanya, had earlier shared that she has "failed as a mom" to her puppy Hash in a social media post.

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film "Jaanu".

She made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

IANS

