Samantha Akkineni tries her hand at cooking & fans are impressed with her culinary skills; See Pics

Samantha Akkineni also admits that nobody would have thought that she will take to cooking. Check out the pictures.

The sultry diva Samantha Akkineni is trying her hands at cooking. The Oh Baby actress shared pictures of her testing her culinary skills on her Instagram story. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, is seen trying to break a coconut in a video she shared on her Instagram story. Samantha Akkineni also admits that nobody would have thought that she will take to cooking. The southern beauty is seen enjoying a healthy soup. The actress also shared visuals of a terrace garden which she says that is totally enviable.

The south siren Samantha Akkineni is seen putting a great amount of efforts in making her healthy meal. Samantha Akkineni has been sharing candid pictures and videos of her daily life amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress featured in films like Oh Baby and Jaanu. The south film, Jaanu was the remake of makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's 96. The southern drama, 96 was a blockbuster film, but Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand failed to create any magic on the silver screen.

Check out the photos of Samantha Akkineni

The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress are eagerly looking forward to see her back on the big screen with a brilliant film. With the latest pictures of the stunner trying her hand at cooking, the fans are thoroughly delighted to see her cook, and at the same time also enjoy the self-made delicacy.

Credits :instagram

