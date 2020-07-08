Samantha Akkineni tries to keep up with fashion trends as she sports a bleach tie dye t shirt; See PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni has been quite active on social media for the past few months. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab attention whenever she shares something on her social media handle. The Southern beauty is known not only for showcasing her active prowess in movies but also for her utter beauty and style. The Majili star’s fan following is not only confined to the South film industry but the entire country and multiple instances prove the same. Samantha tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya back in 2017 thereby leaving many of her followers heartbroken.

As we speak of this, the Jaanu actress has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle. Samantha is seen wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black jeggings. She ties up her hair into a sleek ponytail and opts for a neutral makeup look. However, what catches our attention here is the diva’s caption that reads, “When the two people who tell you they have the exact same t shirt as you do are a)a 40 year old man and b) a 4 year old boy. So niceeeeeeee. I am reallyyyyyy keeping up with the fashion 'It girls’.”

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s latest picture below:

The actress has been quite active on social media of late and is treating her fans with multiple pictures and videos amid the quarantine break. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her cute pictures with pet dog Hash. Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the movie Jaanu co-starring Sharwanand that was helmed by Dil Raju. She will then team up with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Samantha will also collaborate with Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of The Family Man.

