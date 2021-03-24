Samantha Akkineni unveils Raj Tarun's first look from Stand Up Rahul; Wishes outstanding success to the team

One can see in the first look poster, Raj Tarun appears as a confused soul sitting on the desk.

Young and promising hero Raj Tarun has teamed up with debutante director Santo Mohan Veeranki for a coming-of-age feel-good romantic comedy, Stand Up Rahul. South beauty Samantha Akkineni shared the first look of Raj Tarun from the film on Twitter. She wrote, "Mic testing 1..2..3... Check check.. @itsrajtarun...Kurchundi Chalu!!! Wishing outSTANDing success to this team!." One can see in the first look poster, Raj Tarun appears as a confused soul sitting on the desk.

His stylish and uber-cool clean-shaven look is the highlight. While the title sounds interesting, the first look poster looks cool. Its the story of a reluctant stand-up comic who doesn't stand up for anything in life. He eventually ends up finding true love and learning to stand up for his parents, for his love and for his passion for stand-up comedy. Varsha Bollamma plays the leading lady in the film. Music is by Sweekar Agasthi, while Sreeraj Raveendran cranks the camera.

Venella Kishore, Murali Sharma, Indraja, Devi Prasad and Madhurima are the other prominent cast of 'Stand Up Rajul'.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is busy with the shooting of her much-anticipated upcoming film, Shakuntalam. She is also kickstarted shooting Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The actress along with other lead actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara has wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Chennai.

