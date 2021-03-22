Samantha Akkineni ups her fashion quotient sans makeup in ripped jeans as she gets papped; See photos

South star Samantha Akkineni has given us style cues to ace a no makeup look as she gets spotted recently.

Samantha Akkineni has been giving us tips and inspirations to have a stylish and updated wardrobe. She is someone who has never shied away from experimenting different styles and trends. Today, she got papped in a ripped jean all the while giving us cues to ace a no makeup look. The Jaanu star was seen in a blue denim and paired it with a blue top. Well, she was pulled off the look like a walk in the park.

Before this, Samantha was spotted in a saree during the launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekar, film will narrate the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and Menaka. During the launch, Samantha shared photos from the sets and it is expected that elaborate sets are constructed for the film. It was also reported that the film will have Mohan Babu in a key role. However, we have to wait for the makers to release the full list of cast and crew to know for sure who all will be starring in it.

See the photos here:

Also Read: 67th National Film Awards: Marakkar Arabbikadalinte Simham, Jersey to Asuran; South films full winners list

Other than Shaakuntalam, Samantha Akkineni has two more films in her kitty. One of the films is directed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, who directed Game Over and Maya. The film also stars Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles. There has been no update regarding the film after its announcement. She is currently busy with the shooting of Kollywood film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The rom com is one of the highly anticipated Kollywood films.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×