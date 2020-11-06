  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun to be part of a Diwali special talk show?

The report also states that Samantha Akkineni has already shot her part with Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah Bhatia, which will be aired during Diwali on an OTT platform.
Nagarjuna Akkineni is reportedly coming up with a Diwali special episode and it will feature a few top stars from the Tollywood film industry. According to reports, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun are likely to be a part of Nagarjuna hosted episode for the most-awaited festive season. The report also states that Sam has already shot her part with Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah Bhatia, which will be aired during Diwali on an OTT platform. The talk show is being shot in Hyderabad. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the makers of the show or host Nagarjuna. 

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni had recently stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Dussehra special episode. According to the reports, the show's special episode has reportedly gained a massive 11.4 TVR. On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni is also busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. The show has completed almost 2 months and is only getting interesting with each passing episode. 

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is expected to resume shooting of his much-awaited film Fighter alongside Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. The film is being directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh. 

Credits :Tollywood.Net

