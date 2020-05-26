Samantha Akkineni & Vikram's unseen BTS PIC from a film set will make you long to see them on screen again

Samantha Akkineni and Chiyaan Vikram's unseen BTS picture from the sets of a movie will make you long to see them together on screen again. Check out the picture.

Samantha Akkineni and Chiyaan Vikram are two of the most popular, established actors of the film industry down in the South. Both of them have carved a niche for themselves in the world of entertainment through a lot of hard work and dedication. These two stars collaborated together for the first time in the Tamil movie 10 Endrathukulla that was released back in 2015. The action thriller produced by AR Murugadoss was received well by the audience back then.

While speaking of this, we have come across an unseen BTS picture from the sets of the movie which is unmissable. As we can see, the star cast including Samantha and Vikram are having some serious conversation with director Vijay Milton. The actress is seen sporting a nerdy look with her glasses on as seen in the picture. Vikram, on the other hand, is wearing a light blue shirt and matching jeans. Needless to say, this unseen picture is sure to make you long to see them back on screen again.

Check out the BTS picture below:

Unseen pic of Chiyaan Vikram, Samanthaprabhu2 and Director Vijay Milton at 10 Endrathukulla shooting spot pic.twitter.com/Yhs4sRstzF — Samantha Fans (SamanthaFanBase) November 24, 2015

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the movie Jaanu co-starring Sharwanand that was directed by C. Prem Kumar. She will next feature in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Talking about Chiyaan Vikram, he is currently gearing up for his movie Cobra that also features Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, and Miya George in the lead roles. The supernatural thriller has been directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.

(ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni shares her workout secret 'all in 60 seconds' while giving a glimpse of her gym)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×