Samantha Akkineni VS Nayanthara: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal's FIRST promo starring Vijay Sethupathi out

South film industry's two leading actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni will be seen together in the upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Yes, the much-awaited official announcement about this huge collaboration has been made by Samantha Akkineni on the occasion of Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead and is written, directed by Vijay Sethupathi. The upcoming film will have music by Anirudh. Sam took to social media and shared the first title promo of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

She wrote, "And I am super happy to present #kaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #KRK .... the best team anyone could ask for #Nayantara." Well, this is going to be a huge treat for Samantha and Nayanthara fans as the two will be sharing the screen space for the first time. Meanwhile, as earlier we reported, Vignesh Shivan recently met Vijay Sethupathi and the duo discussed about the film. Both Sam and Nayanthara are doing great in their professional and personal space and fans can't wait to know what's in stores next. This news has already left everyone excited.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Anirudh, on the other hand, wrote, "We are coming back together with more love & more fun!."

While Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are coming together for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have already worked earlier in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film had released in 2015 and the same was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan himself.