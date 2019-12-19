Samantha Akkineni was clicked sporting sindoor and a desi outfit at the airport as she returned from Tirupati

Samantha Akkineni was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today as she returned from Tirupati. Everything about her airport look is intriguing as she added a dash of sindoor. The Majili actress was clicked in a yellow desi outfit sans makeup.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today as she returned from Tirupati. The stunner never fails to grab our attention with her unconventional looks and this time again, she is winning our hearts with another eye-grabbing style statement. Everything about her airport look is intriguing as she added a dash of sindoor. The Majili actress was clicked in a yellow desi outfit sans makeup. She completed her airport look with a bindi and centre-parted hair in a bun.

Be it keeping it casual at the airport to going all glam at the event, Samantha's looks are worth taking notes of. Samantha Akkineni visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh along with her close friend and VJ Ramya. As a yearly ritual, the South actress climbed 3,500 steps to seek blessings at Tirupati temple. The stunner sought blessings of Lord Balaji. This is not for the first time that Majili actress has been to the spiritual abode. Before gearing up for the promotions of her next film, Janu, Samantha decided to visit Tirupati.

Janu is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. The film originally featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan and it revolved around the reunion of the lead actors with their classmates.

Samantha Akkineni wrapped up the shooting of the film in the month of October and the stunner announced about the same on Instagram. She wrote, "And it’s a wrap!! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday .. blessed to work with a team that manages to create magic everyday .."

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

