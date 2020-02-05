Samantha Akkineni is winning hearts with her classic saree look; Check it out

The sultry siren is currently gearing up for the release of her south film called Jaanu. The film is a romantic drama which will star Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand‎ in the lead.

The Majili actress Samantha Akkineni shared a stunning picture of herself in a green coloured saree. The picture sees the Jaanu actress posing in a gorgeous green saree. The fans just cannot stop gushing how beautiful the Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni looks in the latest picture. The sultry siren is currently gearing up for the release of her south film called Jaanu. The film, Jaanu is a romantic drama which will star Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand‎ in the lead. The much-awaited south flick Jaanu is a remake of Tamil film 96 which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha krishnan in the lead.

The film was titled 96. The fans and audience members gave the film 96 a thundering response at the box office. The Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer became super hit film across the country. The fans could not stop talking about the subtle yet impactful chemistry between the lead pair. The look of the south siren Trisha Krishnan in a yellow kurta has gone viral on the social media. The fans and followers of the actress kept sharing the picture till it became viral on the internet.

Recently, the stunning actress Trisha Krishnan who features in an action thriller called Raangi, shared a picture of herself in that yellow kurta saying that she had never imagined that a simple picture would go viral on such a large scale. She said that she could relate to her character so well, that it clearly reflected in the film. The fans and film audience struck a chord with the romantic saga. Jaanu hits the screen on February 7.

