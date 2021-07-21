Samantha Akkineni wishes BFF Shilpa Reddy on her birthday with lovely note: Life wouldn’t be same without you

Samantha Akkineni and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy are best friends, who share a very close bond with each other. We see photos of the duo on their respective social handles. Today is a little special as Shilpa Reddy is celebrating her 41st birthday and her best friend Samantha Akkineni has a beautiful birthday wish for her. Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to wish her best friend and celebrity fashion designer Shilpa Reddy a happy birthday.

The actress shared a throwback photo with Shilpa to wish her. In the photo, both can be looking at their best, while Samantha donned a multi-coloured romper, Shilpa chose an all-black outfit. Wishing her best friend Shilpa, whom she calls family on her birthday, Samantha wrote, “Life wouldn’t be the same without you...Big laughs and blurry nights .. you and I. Happy birthday you gorgeous human being @shilpareddy.official” Replying to the lovely birthday wish, Shilpa took to the comment section and wrote, "Darling darling Sam !!!!!!!! Bless am 2 have found such a wonderful friendship With you.”

Shilpa Reddy is a prominent name in the Indian fashion arena. Besides being a designer, model and a beauty pageant winner, she is a fitness enthusiast and blogger for health and fitness columns.

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming for the mythological epic love story Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the ancient play Abhijnanasakuntalam by the great poet Kalidasa. She will also be sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for a tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.