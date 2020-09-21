  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni wishes director Atlee on his birthday; Says 'So proud of all of your achievements'

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is among the celebs who sent a sweet birthday wish to director Atlee on social media.
Bigil director Atlee celebrates his birthday today, September 21 and moviegoers across the country are sending him love and wishes on social media. South beauty Samantha Akkineni is among the celebs who sent a sweet birthday wish to the director on social media. She tweeted, "Happy birthday dear @Atlee_dir You came ,You saw ,You conquered.. So proud of all of your achievements and the person you are .. god bless you with so much more." Director Lokesh, who is looking forward to the release of his next Master, also sent wishes on Atlee's special day. 

He tweeted, "Happy to release this b'day CDP for The Man Of Dedication & The Hattrick Blockbuster FilmMaker @Atlee_dir  and Wishing the happiest birthday to the dearest director." Vignesh Shivan also wished his close friend with a special message on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing the happiest birthday to dear bro & a winner at all times @Atlee_dir..stay successful & blessed." Check out what celebs have to say about the director on his birthday. 

Take a look below:


Atlee started his career as an assistant director under S. Shankar for the films Enthiran (2010) and Nanban (2012). He made his directorial debut with Raja Rani, produced by Fox Star Studios. He hit films like  Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019), all featured actor, Thalapathy Vijay.

