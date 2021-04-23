Samantha Akkineni wishes director Nag Ashwin on his birthday with candid throwback pic feat Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Akkineni showered Mahanati director Nag Ashwin with a sweet birthday wish through an Instagram story.

Mahanati director Nag Ashwin turned a year older today, April 23 and moviegoers are showering him with best wishes on social media. Prabhas and fans have also been demanding an update about his next film. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni showered Nag Ashwin with a sweet birthday wish through an Instagram story. The actress shared a candid throwback back photo of herself with Naga Ashwin and Vijay Deverakonda from the sets of Mahanati. She wrote, "Happy birthday you little genius...god bless your beautiful heart and beautiful mind."

Nag Ashwin's film Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh as yesteryear actress Savitri was a blockbuster hit. At the 66th National Film Awards 2019, the biopic won accolades including the Best Feature Film in Telugu. From being an assistant director to helming big-budget films, Na Ashwin has come a long way in his career. Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin recently revealed his film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will kickstart in mid-2021.

Tentatively called Prabhas 21, the film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The prestigious project will be shot in Telugu and dubbed in other languages including Hindi and Tamil.

On the personal front, Ashwin is married to Priyanka Dutt, daughter of producer C. Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. The couple has a son together.

