Samantha Akkineni wishes her fans on Christmas with a hilarious video featuring her, Naga Chaitanya and Hash

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is not only known for her acting prowess but also her loving nature towards her fans. The diva is up to something really sweet during this Christmas festivities. Samantha celebrated the occasion with special kids and the lady is winning the Internet. The Majili actress took to Instagram and shared a few photos as she celebrated Christmas with underprivileged children. From cutting the cake to dancing all evening with the kids, Samantha celebrated the festival in the most special way ever.

Sharing about the same, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it the most . Count your blessings and be grateful for them . From the bottom of my heart I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a very happy new year.” The Oh Baby actress also wished her fans on Christmas with a hilarious video featuring her, Naga Chaitanya and Hash. Yes, the stunner treated her fans with a super funny yet cutest video. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sam wrote, “I must admit the coordination was hard ... but after a lot of practise ... Happy holidays.”

The celebrities are enjoying every bit of this festival along with their friends and family. Superstar Mahesh Babu hosted a dinner party on Christmas ever. He also sent best wishes to his fans and asked them to make a lot of memories this season. The Maharshi star wrote, “This holiday season I hope you all make memories that you cherish the most, with your family & loved ones experience the love...of giving and sharing...Celebrate Happiness!! Wishing you a merry Christmas #happyholidays.”

Credits :Instagram

