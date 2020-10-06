Samantha Akkineni wishes husband Naga Chaitanya on their wedding anniversary with a beautiful photo

Samantha Akkineni penned a beautiful note for Naga Chaitanya on their third wedding anniversary. Take a look

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, October 6. To celebrate the occasion, Sam took to Instagram and wished her hubby with a special note alongside a cute picture of them together. Sharing a beautiful b&w picture of them on Instagram, which was clicked during Rana Daggubati's wedding, Samantha wrote, "You are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to , we will open it together . Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni." This is so surreal and full of love!

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya met each other for the first time on the sets of their film, Yeh Maaya Chesave in 2009. Little did they know this will turn into a bond of forever. The couple fell in love during the shooting of the film and well, after dating for almost 6 years, they decided to tie the knot on October 6, 2017. It was a dream destination wedding in Goa, attended by their close friends and family members. Sam and Chay got married in two ways- first in a traditional South Indian style and later in a Christian tradition. Well, three years later they still look happy and new couple. Don't they?

During an interview with Famously Filmfare, Samantha Akkineni opened up about how they managed to understand each other. The actress was quoted as saying, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I really liked him, and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space."

Here's wishing Happy Wedding Anniversary to one of the adorable couples!

Credits :Instagram

