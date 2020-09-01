Samantha Akkineni wishes Pawan Kalyan ahead of his birthday; Wishes him health and happiness forever

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and Twitter is flooded with wishes for the Tollywood Superstar.

Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and wishes have already started pouring in on Twitter and other social media platforms. South entertainment industry’s popular star Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter space and wished him ahead of his birthday. Sharing her birthday wish, she wished him great health and happiness forever. She wrote on her Twitter space, “Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday... with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever”.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab have announced that they will be making an announcement on his birthday while revealing that actress Anjali is among the main cast members in the film. Apart from Vakeel Saab, the makers of his next film Mythri Movie Makers have also announced that they will be making an official update on his birthday about the film.

Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday .. with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 1, 2020

On the work front, Samantha has a bunch of films in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. She also has in her kitty, Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture. Apart from these, buzz is that she has okayed a debutant director’s script for a Kollywood film. More official details about these films are expected to be made soon.

